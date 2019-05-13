Anniston police Monday were investigating an allegation that a man strangled a woman the afternoon of May 7.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a woman told police she and her boyfriend got into an argument around 4 p.m. that day before he began strangling her at a home on the 1500 block of Warrior Road.
Price said he did not know if the woman sought medical attention after the incident.
Price said the woman identified her boyfriend to police, but they had made no arrests as of Monday.
If the woman’s boyfriend is arrested, he could be charged with domestic violence by strangulation. According to state law, domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.