Anniston police charged two with choking women

Anniston police charged two men last week after they allegedly choked two women in separate incidents.
Police charged both men with domestic violence by strangulation. On Tuesday, only one of them remained in the Calhoun County Jail.
Christopher
Police arrested Paul Anthony Christopher, 34, of Anniston on Saturday after he reportedly choked a woman that day.
Christopher was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Wednesday, Christopher was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. Christopher is set to appear in court July 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Siders
Police arrested Quavion Ronard Siders, 23, of Jacksonville on Friday after he reportedly choked a woman the day before.
Siders was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond also set at $15,000. Siders’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Numerous attempts to reach Anniston police were unsuccessful.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.