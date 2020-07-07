Anniston police charge two with robbery, assault

Anniston police charged two men last week after they reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint in June.
Police charged Devondre J. English, 25, and Kelly J. Smith, 23, both of Anniston on July 1 with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. Smith was also charged with first-degree burglary.
According to court documents, Smith broke into a man’s apartment in the 400 block of West 29th Street on June 19 and Smith and English robbed the man of his cellphone. Smith and English also allegedly injured the man with a gun, but court documents do not make clear how he was hurt.
An attempt Monday to reach police for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Smith was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $67,500. English was booked into jail with bond set at $37,500. As of Monday, only Smith remained in jail. Both men are set to appear in court July 13 for preliminary hearings.
First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are both Class A felonies. If convicted, both men could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.