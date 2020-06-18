Anniston police charge second man in May robbery

Police charged an Anniston man Wednesday after he allegedly helped rob a man at gunpoint in May.
Anniston police charged Justus Ramone Edmonson, 19, with first-degree robbery.
According to Edmonson’s arrest warrant, he helped Antwon Dye rob a man at gunpoint, using an A.R. pistol, on May 1. Dye, 22, was charged in May with first-degree robbery.
Attempts Wednesday to reach Anniston police for more details were unsuccessful.
Edmonson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for July 6.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Edmonson could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.