Anniston police charged a fifth suspect Thursday after she and four others allegedly robbed a local business in October.
Police charged Brittany Nichole Butler, 26, of Anniston with first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star in October that a group of people, including Butler, walked into a business on U.S. 431 around 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and held staff and patrons at gunpoint.
Police said the group stole cash and personal items before driving away.
According to her arrest report, Butler was apprehended around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at an address in the 2900 block of Monroe Street.
Catlyn Kaneshia Allison, 21, and Jermain Devon Patterson, 19, were both charged Nov. 5 in connection with the robbery. They were initially believed to be the last suspects arrested in the case.
Butler was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Butler was released on bond the day of her arrest, according to jail staff.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Butler could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.