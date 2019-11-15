Anniston police charged a fifth suspect Thursday after she and four others allegedly robbed a local business in October.

Police charged Brittany Nichole Butler, 26, of Anniston with first-degree robbery.

Police told The Star in October that a group of people, including Butler, walked into a business on U.S. 431 around 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and held staff and patrons at gunpoint.

Police said the group stole cash and personal items before driving away.

According to her arrest report, Butler was apprehended around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at an address in the 2900 block of Monroe Street.

Catlyn Kaneshia Allison, 21, and Jermain Devon Patterson, 19, were both charged Nov. 5 in connection with the robbery. They were initially believed to be the last suspects arrested in the case.

Mary Grace Robinson, 19, and Brandon Lewis Smith, 21, were charged with the robbery in October.

Butler was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Butler was released on bond the day of her arrest, according to jail staff.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Butler could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.

