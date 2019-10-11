A judge sentenced an Anniston pastor last week to prison after he pleaded guilty to committing numerous sex crimes over the course of several years.
The 42-year-old man pleaded guilty Oct. 4 to first-degree rape, second-degree rape and incest after prosecutors and defense attorneys reached a plea agreement. The Star normally identifies suspects who are convicted of or plead guilty to rape and other other sex crimes; in this case, the newspaper is not publishing the man’s name to avoid identifying the victim, who is a relative of the man.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner sentenced the man to serve 20 years in prison each for the first-degree rape and second-degree rape charges and a decade for the incest charge. Court records available Friday did not make clear whether the sentences are set to run consecutively or concurrently. Attempts to reach the prosecutor in the case were unsuccessful Friday.
Turner also ordered that the man pay a $1,000 fine and an undetermined amount to the victim. According to court documents, a hearing to determine the amount of restitution owed is set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30.
The man on his Facebook page, which has no new public posts since 2017, identified himself as the senior pastor of an Anniston church. An attempt to reach the church for comment was unsuccessful.
The man was initially arrested in November 2017 after a grand jury indicted him on the three offenses in the previous month.
The man’s indictment alleges he raped a female relative between March 1, 2011 and April 28, 2017. According to the indictment, the victim was younger than 16 for much of that time.
According to a protection from abuse complaint filed in July 2017 by the victim’s mother, the man molested the victim from the time she was 10 years old and repeatedly raped her after her she turned 13. According to the complaint, the victim told Anniston police of the abuse in June 2017.
Judge Tom Wright dismissed the complaint a day after it was filed. In court documents, Wright wrote, an adult cannot cannot file for a protection from abuse order on behalf of another adult.
An attempt to reach the man’s defense attorney, Samuel Holmes, was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $150,000 in November 2017. According to court documents, the man was released from jail the day of his arrest.
As of Friday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster or in the Alabama Department of Corrections online roster.