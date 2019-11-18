A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston couple earlier this month after they allegedly abused a child in their care earlier this year.
Chasity Redwine, 40, and Billy Joe Sistrunk, 51, were each indicted on one count of child abuse.
According to their indictments, filed on Nov. 4, the couple abused the child on July 25 by forcing her to stand for a prolonged period of time with no breaks.
An attempt Monday to reach prosecutor Eric Snyder for more information was not immediately successful.
Redwine and Sistrunk were booked Thursday into the Calhoun County Jail.
Sistrunk was also charged with resisting arrest, and his bond is set at $32,500; he remained in jail Monday.
Redwine’s bond was set at $15,000, and she was released on bond Monday, according to jail staff.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.