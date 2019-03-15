Two Anniston residents were charged Friday after they allegedly dealt methamphetamine in Oxford earlier this week.
Quinton Lamar Davis, 33, and Kamesha Neshay Walton, 22, each were charged with trafficking meth and unlawful possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. Walton was also charged with second-degree possession of marijuana by Oxford police.
Arrest warrants allege that Davis and Walton dealt or possessed more than 28 grams of meth and had between 8 and 28 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute it Wednesday. Court documents also allege that Walton was found with marijuana.
Capt. L.G. Owens said officers tried to pull over their car around 8:30 p.m., but Davis and Walton kept driving. Owens said Davis and Walton led police on a short pursuit to the Chevron gas station on the corner of Snow Street and Alabama 21, where they were apprehended.
The drugs were found, Owens said, when police searched the car.
Davis and Walton were both booked into jail. Davis’ bond was set at $201,000 and Walton’s bond was set at $118,000. On Friday, the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster listed neither Davis or Walton as inmates.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, state law dictates that Davis and Walton could each face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.
Unlawful possession with the intent to distribute is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.