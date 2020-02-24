Anniston murder defendant asks for new mental eval, resets trial

An Anniston man charged with a 2017 murder had his trial postponed and asked in a Sunday filing for a second mental examination.
Randall Skylar Gaddy, 24, was initially scheduled to go on trial Monday, but one of his attorneys, Tony Hamlin, asked the day before to reschedule because he had another trial in Coosa County.
Hamlin also asked that Circuit Judge Debra Jones order Gaddy to undergo a mental exam by a private psychiatrist or psychologist to determine how well he can assist with his own defense and his mental state at the time of his alleged offense.
Jones ordered in 2017 that a psychologist or psychiatrist from the Alabama Department of Mental Health administer an exam. The report from that exam was not publicly available in court records online.
Gaddy was initially charged with murder in April 2017 after he allegedly stabbed 49-year-old Rodney Epperson.
Police said in 2017 that Gaddy and Epperson had been living together in an abandoned home and had gotten into an argument. After the argument, over money, Gaddy stabbed Epperson about five times in the back, police said.
According to police, Epperson then wandered through downtown Anniston, leaving a trail of blood, and went to a friend’s home on Wilmer Avenue, where he died from his injuries.
An attempt Monday to reach Hamlin for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Gaddy remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with no bond set.
Murder is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.