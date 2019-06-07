An Ashland man charged with fatally shooting another man in May at an Anniston restaurant opted Thursday to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to a grand jury.
Alvaro Lazaro Alvarez, 24, was initially charged May 6 by Anniston police after he allegedly shot 23-year-old Courtney Horton.
Police told The Star last month they were called around 7:30 p.m. May 5 to the Taco Bell on Quintard Avenue and found Horton in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Horton was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m. the next day.
Police said they identified Alvarez as a suspect through evidence taken from the scene and interviews with witnesses. Alvarez was later arrested at the police station after he was asked to go there to give officers more information on the shooting.
Attempts to reach Alvarez and his defense attorney, Doug Ghee, on Friday for additional comments were unsuccessful.
Alvarez was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $75,000. He was released on bond May 8.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Alvarez could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.