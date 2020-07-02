Anniston murder case from June waived to grand jury

An Anniston man opted Thursday morning to waive his preliminary hearing after he was charged in June with fatally stabbing another man.
Hunter Savage Kimberly, 21, sent his case to a Calhoun County grand jury for review.
Anniston police charged Kimberly on June 12 with murder after, they said, he stabbed 58-year-old Nicola Fantei to death.
Police said in June they were called on the evening of June 11 to a home in the 1400 block of Leighton Avenue, where they found Fantei dead.
Police said they found and arrested Kimberly shortly after.
As of Thursday, Kimberly remained in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kimberly could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.