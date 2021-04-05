You are the owner of this article.
Anniston men charged in two separate robberies

Authorities arrested two Anniston men last week on robbery charges in two separate incidents.

Anniston police charged Trevontarius Tucker, 26, on Thursday with first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, Tucker robbed an elderly relative on March 29 with a gun. Sgt. Randy Grier said he was at a home on McKleroy Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he asked the relative for some money.

The relative said she didn’t have any money, Grier said, so Tucker pulled out a gun and demanded it, but she still didn’t have any.

Tucker was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $30,000.

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies also charged David Thomas Pruitt, 36, on Thursday with first-degree robbery.

Pruitt allegedly used a gun on March 7 to rob a man of his car. An attempt to reach deputies for more information was also unsuccessful.

Pruitt’s bond was also set at $30,000. As of Monday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on May 13 for preliminary hearings.

First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, both men could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

