Anniston man, teenage girl indicted with abusing child younger than 6

An Anniston man and girl were arrested earlier this week after they allegedly injured a young child last year.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies arrested Tishaun Parker Blevins, 20, on Tuesday and a 17-year-old girl Monday, who both share an Anniston address, after a grand jury indicted them in August, each on one count of aggravated child abuse.
Court documents allege they abused a child younger than 6 years old on Dec. 24, seriously injuring the child. Court records do not specify how the child was harmed or the extent of the child’s injuries.
Attempts Thursday to reach authorities for more information on the case were unsuccessful.
Blevins and the girl were both booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $75,000. Blevins remained in jail Thursday, while court records show the girl was released on bond the day of her arrest.
Both have arraignments scheduled for Oct. 29. Blevins’ defense attorney, Donald Murphy, who was appointed Thursday morning, declined to comment on the case.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony, if the victim is younger than 6 years old. If Blevins and the girl are convicted, they could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.