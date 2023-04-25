 Skip to main content
enterprise

Anniston man sentenced on federal gun, drug charges

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona seal
courtesy photo

An Anniston man was convicted and sentenced on federal gun and drug charges Friday, according to officials.

U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced in a news release that a 40-year-old Anniston native, Demarious Dupree Kirksey, had been sentenced to 74 months in prison by federal Judge Corey Maze. Kirksey pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a felon in possession of a firearm.

