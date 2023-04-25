Anniston man sentenced on federal gun, drug charges

An Anniston man was convicted and sentenced on federal gun and drug charges Friday, according to officials.
U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced in a news release that a 40-year-old Anniston native, Demarious Dupree Kirksey, had been sentenced to 74 months in prison by federal Judge Corey Maze. Kirksey pleaded guilty in October 2022 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and a felon in possession of a firearm.
The initial incident occurred in April of 2019 when Anniston Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit encountered Kirksey while patrolling the Glen Addie Homes area.
“The officer observed Kirksey pull a clear plastic bag from his front left pocket and begin to make a marijuana cigarette in his lap,” the release stated. “When the officer approached Kirksey, he attempted to flee.”
Officers obstructed Kirksey from escaping and found a stolen and loaded Springfield 9 mm pistol upon a search of his person. In addition to the firearm, Kirksey had “11 individually wrapped bags of crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine, and a plastic bag containing one acetaminophen pill and one oxycodone pill,” stated the release.
A person who has previously been convicted of a felony is prohibited from carrying a firearm and doing so is a federal offense, said Capt. Chris Sparks of Anniston Police Department.
The release stated that in conjunction with the Anniston Police Department and the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.