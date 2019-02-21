An Anniston man was sentenced Thursday morning after he pleaded guilty to two drug-related felony offenses.
Kartez Talaferro Dill, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and attempting to unlawfully possess a controlled substance.
Dill was initially charged with trafficking heroin, a Class A felony, and attempting to unlawfully possess cocaine in August 2017 in Anniston.
According to court documents, Dill tried to possess cocaine on Feb. 23, 2017, near Glen Addie Avenue and 10th Street and dealt at least 4 grams of heroin on Aug. 4, 2017, near 18th Street and Quintard Avenue.
Dill’s trafficking heroin charge was reduced to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, which is a Class B felony.
Dill was also initially charged with attempting to elude law enforcement during his 2017 arrest, but the charge was dismissed.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner sentenced Dill to five years in prison and three years of supervised probation. Dill had amassed 658 days worth of jail credit, according to Turner.