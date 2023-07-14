 Skip to main content
Anniston man’s assault charges upgraded after victim dies

Tristen Clay Arnold

An Anniston man who was recently charged with assault after allegedly shooting a family member has been re-arrested and his charged upgraded to manslaughter after the victim died from his injuries. 

Tristen Clay Arnold, 20, was charged with assault on June 24 when an altercation with his cousin Joshua Andrew Arnold, of Anniston, turned deadly. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.