Anniston man reports sexual assault by partner

Anniston police were investigating Tuesday after a man alleged his partner sexually assaulted him days before.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 38-year-old man and his partner were arguing around 8 p.m. Friday at a home in the Blue Mountain area about the man’s suspicions that his partner had been abusing Whippits, or reusable whipped cream dispensers filled with nitrous oxide.
Price said the man told police his partner had brought him a soda, and he remembered nothing else from that night.
Price said the man woke up around 7 a.m. Saturday in his car in Talladega County, surrounded by some of his things. Price said the man told police he felt he had been sodomized.
Price said the man did not seek medical attention.
According to Price, the man’s partner also told police that he had kicked the man out of their home and the man bit his face. Price said police took a report from the partner as third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
As of Tuesday morning, Price said, police had made no arrests.
If the man’s partner is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree sodomy, a class A felony that can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction.