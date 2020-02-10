Anniston man pleads guilty to sex crimes against children

An Anniston man is set to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty Friday to numerous sex crimes involving children.
Glenn Joseph Fitzpatrick, 66, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. He is scheduled for a probation hearing March 19.
According to court documents, Fitzpatrick reportedly raped a victim younger than 12 between July 2010 and July 2012 and subjected two victims to sexual contact during that time frame and again from September 2015 to September 2016.
Court documents do not make clear how many victims were involved. Circuit Judge Debra Jones said last month Fitzpatrick had been set to plead guilty twice before, but had declined both times. Jones set his trial for Feb. 24.
Fitzpatrick’s defense attorney, Donald Murphy, declined to comment.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, Fitzpatrick could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine for each charge.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to a two decade prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine.
Fitzpatrick remained Monday in the Calhoun County Jail.