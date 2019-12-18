Anniston man pleads guilty to murder in 2015 nightclub shooting

A judge sentenced an Anniston man on Wednesday to 35 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting an Oxford man in 2015.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell sentenced 24-year-old Jaquavious Akeem Weathers to prison and ordered him to pay $10,740 in restitution to the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Fund.
Howell granted Weathers almost five years of credit for the time he’s served in the Calhoun County Jail.
Weathers was initially charged with murder in January 2016 after he shot Najee Amon Watson at Pure, an Anniston nightclub, a month prior. A grand jury indicted him in April 2016 on a charge of capital murder.
The capital murder charge was downgraded to murder through a plea agreement.
Anniston police responded on Dec. 13, 2015, to a report of gunshots at the nightclub. Oxford police found Watson in his vehicle, less than 2 miles away, a short time later. By the time Anniston police arrived Watson was dead.
According to Howell’s order, Weathers’ sentences are set to run concurrently with a 70-year prison sentence he’s currently serving for attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
An attempt Wednesday evening to reach Weathers’ attorney, Fred Lawton, was unsuccessful.
Weathers was booked Monday into the Calhoun County Jail to await transfer back to a state prison.