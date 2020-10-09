Anniston man indicted on sodomy, sex abuse charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently on two sex charges involving an underage girl.
The grand jury indicted the 37-year-old man during its August session on charges for first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
The man’s indictments allege he sodomized a girl younger than 12 and subjected her to sexual contact between December 2017 and December 2018.
The man was initially charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit in January.
The man’s defense attorney, Doug Ghee, declined Friday to comment on his case.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and was released on bond in February. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and be ordered to pay $60,000 in fines.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.