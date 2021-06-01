Anniston man indicted on child porn charges

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly displayed child porn last year.
The grand jury indicted the man, 42, on three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of displaying or disseminating child pornography.
According to court documents, the man had and shared obscene images depicting minors younger than 17 between March 15, 2020 and Aug. 19.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations initially arrested him in August.
An attempt Tuesday to reach his defense attorney, Sheila Field, for additional comment was not immediately successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Displaying or disseminating child porn is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.
Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.