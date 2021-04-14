Anniston man indicted on 2017 sex crimes

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on numerous sex crimes earlier this month.
Authorities arrested the 27-year-old man Tuesday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him on two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
Court documents allege the man sodomized and abused the child in 2017.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publicly name victims of sex crimes.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $350,000. His arraignment is set for May 6.
An attempt Wednesday to reach authorities for more information on the case was not immediately successful.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.