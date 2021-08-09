Anniston man faces murder charge after shooting at Constantine

One Anniston man is dead and another faces a murder charge after a Sunday night shooting, Anniston police say.
According to a press release from Anniston Police Lt. Tim Suits, police officers were called to Constantine Apartments in Anniston around 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. They found Antonio D. Williams, 38, of Anniston lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Williams was taken to Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and died at the hospital, according to Suits’ statement.
Police later arrested Larryl J. Gaston, 56, of Anniston, on a murder charge.
“During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered the victim and suspect were involved in a physical altercation just before the shooting occurred,” Suits stated in the press release.
Gaston was still in jail as of late Monday morning, with no bond set in the case.