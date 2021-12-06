Anniston man dies after being shot, police searching for suspect

An Anniston man was killed in a shooting at the 900 block of Woodland Court Saturday at approximately 1 p.m.
Officers and Investigators arrived on scene to find Christum D. Trammell, 33, lying on the roadway, Sgt. Jason Hawkins, with the Anniston Police Department said in a press release. Trammell, who had been shot, was later transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where he succumbed to his injuries and died.
Anniston Police are searching for Keaton Foster Lawson, 22, of Anniston, in connection with the shooting. Lawson is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anniston police ask anyone with information on Lawson to call the Anniston Police Department at 256-240-4000, or Investigator Trammell directly at 808-436-3511.