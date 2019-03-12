Police charged an Anniston man Monday with several drug-related offenses.
Teddrick Devonta Johnson, 24, was charged with one count of trafficking heroin, one count of second-degree marijuana possession, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and numerous misdemeanors by the Seventh Judicial Major Crimes Unit.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said police were searching for a suspect from another case and went to Johnson’s house on the 2800 block of Patton Road at around 2 p.m. Monday, believing the two may be related.
While at his house, George said, Johnson was discovered with seven grams of heroin, one gram of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and five firearms. George said police later discovered that one of the firearms had been stolen.
Johnson was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Tuesday. According to the jail’s online roster, Johnson’s bond had not been set.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.