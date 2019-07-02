An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly threw a rock into a woman’s car earlier this year.
Nickolas Ryan Hughes White, 19, was charged by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle.
White’s arrest warrant alleges that he threw a rock into an Eastaboga woman’s car May 24 while she was inside.
An attempt to contact deputies Tuesday for additional details was unsuccessful.
White was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and released the day of his arrest, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 25 for a preliminary hearing.
Throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle is a Class A felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.