Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged an Anniston man in August after he allegedly threatened to shoot staff at the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources.
Deputies charged Jamie O’Neal Stripling, 47, on Aug. 22 with making a terrorist threat.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies were notified around 7 p.m. that Stripling had threatened to shoot people in the DHR building and to specifically target two DHR staff members.
“He apparently was upset about DHR’s decisions regarding his children,” Wade said.
When deputies arrived at Stripling’s home, Wade said, he refused to answer the door for hours before they arrested him.
Stripling was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000. On Tuesday, Stripling was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. No information about his release on bond was yet available in state court records online Tuesday.
Stripling is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing.
Making a terrorist threat is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law.