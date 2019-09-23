Police charged an Anniston man Friday after, they said, he attacked a Regional Medical Center nurse earlier this month.
Anniston police charged Derrontae Keshun Foster, 23, with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Foster was being treated Sept. 13 at the emergency room at RMC when he charged at the nurse and tackled him. According to Price, the nurse was not seriously injured.
Because the assault involved a medical professional, Price said, police charged Foster with a felony.
Foster was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $7,500. His bond on a previous first-degree robbery charge was also revoked.
Foster is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law.