An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a woman in late October.
Kevin Dewayne Salers, 38, was charged with second-degree domestic violence assault by Anniston police.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Salers and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical at around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 31 while they were walking on Oakridge Avenue.
Because she feared Salers would pull his knife on her, Price said, the victim drew the knife from a sheath on his belt.
During the altercation, Price said, the knife changed hands multiple times. Price said the fight ended after Salers stabbed the victim in the back.
Price said the victim walked to an acquaintance’s house, and was later taken to Regional Medical Center.
Price said Salers had been booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Friday on a previous charge, when police served him the domestic violence warrant.
Salers’ bond for the domestic violence charge was set at $15,000. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 15.
Second degree domestic violence assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.