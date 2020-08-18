You are the owner of this article.
Anniston man charged with stabbing two women

An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after he reportedly attacked two women in July.

Anniston police charged Dexter Leon Spinks, 53, on Aug. 11 with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree assault.

According to court documents, Spinks allegedly cut two women July 6 with “a sharp object.”

Sgt. Randy Grier said Spinks went to a woman’s home on McDaniel Avenue shortly after midnight and knocked on her door. When the woman opened the door, Grier said, Spinks stabbed her. 

A relative at the home tried to intervene and was also stabbed, Grier said. 

Grier said both women were taken to Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment.

According to Grier, a patrol officer spotted Spinks on Moore Avenue, recognized him and arrested him.

Spinks was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Spinks could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.

First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a two-decade prison sentence and up to a $30,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

