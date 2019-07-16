An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after he allegedly sexually abused a victim last month.
Anniston police charged the 43-year-old man July 10 with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
The man’s arrest warrants allege that he subjected the victim to sexual contact and engaged in intercourse with her “by forcible compulsion” on June 20.
Anniston police declined on Monday to provide additional details about the case.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
The man was arrested at an address in the 200 block of Elston Avenue and booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $37,500. The man’s bond for two previous drug charges was also revoked. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 25 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.