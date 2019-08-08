An Anniston man was jailed and released on bond Wednesday after, police said, he shot into another man’s home last week.
Anniston police charged Johnnie Leroy Wilson, 64, with shooting into an occupied building. According to police, Wilson turned himself in around noon and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
Police told The Star last week a man was sitting in his home in the 600 block of West 16th Street around 5 p.m. Aug. 1 when he heard gunshots and saw a flash outside. Police said the man looked out a window and saw someone standing in the bushes and firing into the house.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police identified Wilson as the shooter through the victim’s roommate, who knew Wilson.
Wilson is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a fine of up to $30,000, according to state law.