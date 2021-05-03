Anniston man charged with sexual abuse

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after a grand jury indicted him on a child molestation charge.
Authorities arrested the 39-year-old man Friday on a charge of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, the abuse involved a girl and happened in 2019.
An attempt Monday to reach authorities for additional comment was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $350,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $60,000 fine upon conviction.