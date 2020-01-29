Anniston man charged with sex crimes set for February trial

An Anniston man is set for trial in February after he declined Wednesday to plead guilty to four sex charges for the second time.
The 66-year-old man was initially charged in March 2018 with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse of a child younger than 12.
According to court documents, the man reportedly raped a victim younger than 12 between July 2010 and July 2012 and subjected two victims to sexual contact during that time frame and again from September 2015 to September 2016. Court documents do not indicate how many victims are involved.
The man was initially scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday morning, but changed his mind that day and opted to take his case to trial.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones said this is the second time he had been set to plead guilty, and he will not get another opportunity to do so. She set his trial for Feb. 24.
“There will be no more offers of settlement,” Jones said.
Jones said the victims, who were present in court Wednesday, were ready to testify against him during his trial.
The man’s attorney, Donald Murphy, declined to comment on his upcoming trial.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
The man remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $55,000.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine for each charge.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.