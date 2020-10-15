Anniston man charged with sex abuse

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly sexually abused a child last year.
The grand jury indicted the 40-year-old man with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 during its August session.
According to his indictment, the man subjected a young girl to sexual contact on Nov. 12. Attempts Thursday to reach authorities for more information were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $25,000 and was released on bond the day of his arrest. His arraignment is set for Oct. 29.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony. If convicted, the man could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.