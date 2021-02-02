Anniston man charged with sex abuse

Authorities charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly abused an underage victim last year.
Oxford police charged the 50-year-old man on Jan. 27 with second-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, the man sexually abused a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 from July to December. Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens declined to comment on the case.
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Tuesday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.