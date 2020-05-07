Anniston man charged with running victim over

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly ran a man over with his car the day before.
Anniston police charged John Daniel Gardner, 44, with first-degree assault.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a man was walking Wednesday afternoon down Hunter Street when Gardner ran him over.
According to Sparks, the victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where he was being treated Thursday.
Police arrested Gardner at the scene, Sparks said.
Gardner was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday, with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is set for June 4.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.