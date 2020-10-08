Anniston man charged with rape

An Anniston remained in jail Thursday after he was charged last week with raping a woman last month.
Anniston police charged the 38-year-old man on Oct. 1 with first-degree rape.
The man’s arrest warrant alleges he raped a woman on Sept. 26. Court documents show the man and the victim share the same address.
An attempt Thursday to reach Anniston police for more information on the man’s case was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 15.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charges with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000.