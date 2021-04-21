Anniston man charged with rape, domestic violence

Police charged an Anniston man recently after he allegedly attacked a woman earlier this month.
Anniston police charged the man, 23, with first-degree rape, domestic violence by strangulation, third-degree domestic violence assault, menacing and violating a protection from abuse order.
According to court documents, the man went to the woman’s home April 9 and raped her, choked her, head-butted her and held a knife to her throat.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Anniston police was not immediately successful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $52,500. As of Wednesday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by up to a two-decade prison sentence and a maximum fine of $30,000.