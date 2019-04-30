An Anniston man was charged Friday after he and another man allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old victim, knocking him out, earlier this month.
Demario Lamonte Burnett, 20, was charged with second-degree assault by Anniston police.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Burnett, a second man and the victim were at Norwood Homes at around 6 p.m. April 15 when they got into an argument.
Price said Burnett and the other man punched and kicked the victim, causing him to lose consciousness. According to Price, the victim was taken to UAB hospital.
Price said police issued a warrant Monday against the second man, but have not arrested him.
Price said Burnett was apprehended Friday at a home on Crawford Avenue.
Burnett was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $7,500.
Burnett had previously been released from jail in July on a $60,000 bond after he was charged with first-degree robbery in January 2018. Burnett’s bondsman elected Monday to “come off” his bond for that charge, meaning the defendant will have to post bail again to be released, according to jail staff.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.