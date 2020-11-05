Anniston man charged with incest

Authorities charged an Anniston man Monday after he allegedly had sex with a blood relative that day.
Anniston police charged a 37-year-old man with incest.
Court documents allege he had sex with a teenage girl whom he was related to at a home in the Blue Mountain area. The girl was 16 years old when the abuse started, according to court records.
An attempt Thursday to reach Anniston police for more information was unsuccessful.
The man was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Thursday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convocted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Incest is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.