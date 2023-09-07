 Skip to main content
Anniston man charged with Huntsville double-murder

A fugitive from justice believed to be the suspect in a double homicide case was apprehended Wednesday, according to officials.

Tye Deshun Stevens, 23, of Anniston, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with two counts of capital murder after the suspect was believed to be responsible for the death of two individuals in Huntsville.

