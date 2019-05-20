An Anniston man was charged Friday after he and an Anniston woman allegedly assaulted each other early that morning.
Roderick Franklin, 58, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Franklin and a 53-year-old woman attacked each other at around 5 a.m at a home on the 600 block of Montrose Avenue. According to Price, the victim told police Franklin hit her with a stick. Price said Franklin claimed the victim punched, scratched, bit and sat on him.
Price said Franklin and the victim were both injured, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim was later charged with third-degree domestic violence, a Class A misdemeanor.
Franklin and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $15,000.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.