Anniston man charged with heroin trafficking

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after he was arrested last week on multiple drug charges.
Anniston police charged Charles Larry Mitchell, 32, on Thursday with trafficking heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court records, Mitchell allegedly dealt at least four grams of heroin on Sept. 22 from an address in the first block of West Blue Mountain Road.
Mitchell also allegedly had methamphetamine, a digital scale with drug residue and marijuana that day.
An attempt Monday to reach authorities for more information was not immediately successful.
Mitchell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $321,500. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 16.
Trafficking heroin is a Class A felony. If convicted, Mitchell could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.