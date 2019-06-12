An Anniston teen was charged Saturday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child younger than 12 last month.
The 18-year-old man was charged by Anniston police with first-degree sodomy.
Lt. Chris Sparks said the man sexually assaulted a girl younger than 12 between 5 and 9 p.m. May 29 at a home in south Anniston. Prior to the assault, Sparks said, the man and the victim knew each other.
Sparks said the Calhoun Cleburne Children’s Advocacy Center assisted police during the investigation.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. He was released on bond Tuesday, according to court records.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines under Alabama law.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes, until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that accompanies such accusations can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.