An Anniston man remained in jail Saturday after he fatally shot his girlfriend the night before, according to Anniston police.
Police charged Michael Anthony Brown with murder after, they said, he turned himself in and confessed to killing her.
Brown, 56, was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond to be set.
Calhoun County Assistant Coroner Jay Bowden identified the victim as 43-year-old Tandra Ellington of Anniston, who was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.
Sgt. Kyle Price said police were called to a home on the 100 block of West 20th Street, where they found Ellington dead from a gunshot wound in front of a house.
Price said the two got into an argument around 9 p.m. and Brown pulled out a gun. Price said a struggle ensued between the two and the gun fired, striking Ellington.
According to Price, Brown and Ellington were in a long-term relationship and had a history of domestic violence.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown could face a life sentence in prison and owe a $60,000 fine, according to state law.