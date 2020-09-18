Anniston man charged with domestic violence by strangulation

An Anniston man remained in jail Friday after he reportedly attacked a woman last week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Joshua Keith Murray, 41, on Sept. 12 with domestic violence by strangulation.
Court documents allege that Murray choked a woman he knew the day before.
An attempt Friday to reach deputies for more information on the incident was unsuccessful.
Murray was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 28.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, punishable by a maximum prison sentence of two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.