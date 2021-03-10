Anniston man charged with domestic violence burglary

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized a home earlier this week.
Anniston police charged Keith Valencia Houston, 27, on Monday with second-degree domestic violence burglary.
According to court documents, Houston broke into a woman’s home on Cross Street South with plans to commit theft.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Anniston police for additional comment on the incident was unsuccessful.
Houston was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.
Second-degree domestic violence burglary is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.