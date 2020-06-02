You are the owner of this article.
Anniston man charged with dealing meth

An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after authorities arrested him days earlier on drug charges from three years ago.

The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Jeffrey Wayne Wilkinson on May 26 with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. 

Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said officers went undercover on Aug. 1, 2017, and bought about a gram of meth for $60 from Wilkinson at a home in the 3300 block of Eulaton Road. 

Wilkinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

