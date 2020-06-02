Anniston man charged with dealing meth

An Anniston man remained in jail Tuesday after authorities arrested him days earlier on drug charges from three years ago.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Jeffrey Wayne Wilkinson on May 26 with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said officers went undercover on Aug. 1, 2017, and bought about a gram of meth for $60 from Wilkinson at a home in the 3300 block of Eulaton Road.
Wilkinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.