An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly dealt methamphetamine in October.
Fredrick Antonio Bowers, 40, was charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
According to his arrest warrants, Bowers dealt meth on two separate occasions from an address on the 200 block of McArthur Drive.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Bowers sold agents 3.4 grams of meth, valued at about $100, Oct. 22.
George said Bowers sold agents 1 gram of meth, valued at about $50, Oct. 30.
Bowers was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $30,000. Court records indicate that his probation was revoked on several previous charges.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.